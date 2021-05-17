ProximaX (XPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $272,892.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00442886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00228913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $601.57 or 0.01346028 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042427 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

