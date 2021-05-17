PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. 4,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,591. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182,088 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 104,952 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

