PTON Market Cap Reaches $501,216.83 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $501,216.83 and $295.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.33 or 0.01363475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00116049 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

