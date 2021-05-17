Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $452,170.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

