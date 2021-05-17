Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

