Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $269.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.12. 2,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.63. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $173.16 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 55.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.