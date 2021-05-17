Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Increased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $273.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.63. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $173.16 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

