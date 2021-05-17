Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Cap of $569.54 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $569.54 million and $53.24 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.