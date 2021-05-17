Pyrk Market Cap Reaches $182,184.43 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $182,184.43 and approximately $16,538.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

