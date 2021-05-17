Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut by Analyst

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Analysts at Colliers Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. National Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.89 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.