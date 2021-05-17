Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.02.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$38.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.86. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 99.67%.

Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

