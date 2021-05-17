Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for AirBoss of America Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.68 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOS. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.55. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$13.92 and a 52 week high of C$43.88.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,787.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,810,456.46. Insiders have bought 8,290 shares of company stock worth $316,497 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

