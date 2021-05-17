Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

