Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.66. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

