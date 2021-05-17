Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SPX FLOW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NYSE FLOW opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,814,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,871,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

