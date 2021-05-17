Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$41.12 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

