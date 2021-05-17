Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.23.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$120.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$61.88 and a 12-month high of C$120.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

