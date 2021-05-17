Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issued By William Blair

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.
Shares of KDNY opened at $14.85 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $276,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.
Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.