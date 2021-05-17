Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for InflaRx Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for InflaRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFRX. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

