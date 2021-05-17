Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sotherly Hotels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

