Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By Wedbush

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of VRM opened at $38.86 on Monday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

