Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Issued By Desjardins

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.43 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

