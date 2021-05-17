Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

