Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $3.30 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

