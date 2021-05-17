Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of VRM opened at $38.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312 over the last ninety days.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

