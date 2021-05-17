Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Lowered by Analyst

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

