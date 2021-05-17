Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $662.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.