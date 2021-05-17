Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

HBM stock opened at C$9.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

