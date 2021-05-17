Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lemonade in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

LMND opened at $69.45 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

