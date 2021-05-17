Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $537.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

