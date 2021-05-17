Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Boosted by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$86.10.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.59. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$50.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

