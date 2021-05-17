Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Decreased by Barrington Research

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.