Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. TD Securities cut their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.02.

NPI opened at C$38.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

