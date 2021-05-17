Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of OCFT opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -62.88.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

