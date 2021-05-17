Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of POR opened at $49.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

