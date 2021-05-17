Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFT. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.