Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Cut by Analyst

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Shares of TSE SOY opened at C$14.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$21.63.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$418.24 million.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

