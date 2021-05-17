Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Boosted by Analyst

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSQ stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

