Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Raised by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.72.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

