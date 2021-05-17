Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Reduced by William Blair

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

