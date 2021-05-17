Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BOOT stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

