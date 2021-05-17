Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Raised by Analyst

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apria in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $29.04 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

