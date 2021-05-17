Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 112,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

