Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Cut by Truist Securiti

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

FSK opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

