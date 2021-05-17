Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Boosted by Barrington Research

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11).

CURI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $16,361,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

