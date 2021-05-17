Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Barrington Research upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.54 on Monday. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $174,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TEGNA by 451.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 172.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.