Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Increased by Analyst

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thryv in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $33.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,415. Insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

