Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for GCM Grosvenor Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

