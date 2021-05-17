Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 403,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 151,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

