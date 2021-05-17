QASH (QASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $873,100.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market cap of $32.21 million and approximately $873,100.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01320505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00064047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

